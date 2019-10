Photo courtesy of QuikTrip

CHARLOTTE – QuikTrip encourages its youngest customers to trick-or-treat at its stores for a freebie snackle.

QT is giving away a free vanilla cone to trick-or-treaters ages 12 and under on Halloween night. Children must be dressed in costume and trick-or-treat inside any QT between 4 and 10 p.m. to receive the treat.

The closest store is at 10910 Golf Links Drive.