OrthoCarolina opens new office in former Bi-Lo

PINEVILLE – OrthoCarolina has re-opened its Pineville location in a repurposed, fully renovated location that previously housed a Bi-Lo grocery store.

The new, larger space features an interior design and aesthetic layout intended to be more modern, fresh and inviting. It also offers a clinic framework that puts patient experience at the forefront of the entire process through outstanding service.

“We are continuously looking for innovative ways to improve patient care and the patient experience while accommodating the growth of our existing offices,” said Dr. Bruce Cohen, CEO of OrthoCarolina. “It has been an exciting project to upfit and remodel an existing space, transforming it into a destination for best-in-class orthopedic care.”

OrthoCarolina has implemented technology to create seamless transitions throughout each patient visit, including software to optimize patient efficiency and reduce wait times. Additional features include a kiosk check-in and iPad-supported patient forms. The new space features 30 patient rooms across five halls, an increase from 18 rooms at the previous location. OrthoCarolina Pineville has a trained customer service team empowered to help manage patient flow and offer consistent first-class customer care.

“By predicting issues before they arise, we can lessen wait times and improve the patient experience as a whole,” Cohen said. “We’ve established a structure that enables the right team members to take action when necessary as part of ongoing goals to reduce time spent in the waiting room, improving the efficiency of each office visit.”

OrthoCarolina Pineville sees patients for all general orthopedic needs and subspecialities, including hip and knee, shoulder and elbow, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine and pediatrics. The office is anchored by physicians Dr. Scott Burbank, Dr. John P. Ternes and Dr. John Temple, as well as three physician assistants and nine traveling physicians that have office hours throughout the week.

OrthoCarolina Pineville Therapy Services is located at OrthoCarolina Pineville and offers both physical therapy and occupational therapy services.

In addition to orthopedic surgical and non-surgical therapy services, additional specialized services include return-to-sport and athletic injuries, hand therapy, and aquatic therapy, which helps patients with muscle strength, balance, posture, endurance, agility, coordination, function and body mechanics in a nearly weightless environment.

Want to go?

OrthoCarolina Pineville is located at 9191 Pineville-Matthews Road, suite D. Visit www.orthocarolina.com for details.