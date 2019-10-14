Novant Health now provides online scheduling for mammograms

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health patients can now schedule screening mammogram appointments on the Physician Finder tool at North Carolina imaging locations.

Self-scheduled screening mammogram appointments are available to patients over 40 years old and can be scheduled up to 90 days ahead. Diagnostic mammogram appointments will need to be scheduled through a provider.

Screening mammograms are routinely administered to detect breast cancer in women over 40 years old, who have no apparent symptoms and no family history of breast health issues. Diagnostic mammograms are needed for women and men who are under 40 years old; have a history or family history of breast health issues; have had previous suspicious results on a screening mammogram; or are experiencing breast issues or concerns.

“Our goal is to make it easy for patients to schedule their screening mammograms whenever and wherever it makes sense for their schedule,” said Elizabeth Currie, Charlotte mammography manager. “Mammograms are one of the best ways to detect breast cancer in its early stages so we want this process to be as easy as possible.”

Click the “Find a doctor” option at the top of www.NovantHealth.org to self-schedule a screening mammogram appointment.