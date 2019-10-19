Novant Health named Corporate Champion for Women & Children

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health has been named one of the three Corporate Champions for Women & Children by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of North Carolina.

Organizations are selected for their support and assistance to women and children across the state.

“At Novant Health, we understand the unique needs of women,” said Pat Campbell, vice president of the Women’s & Children’s Institute for Novant Health. “With services spanning pediatrics, teen girls, maternity care and senior women, our health specialists use their expertise to provide focused care, helping women live longer, healthier lives at each and every stage of their life.”