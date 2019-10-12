Novant Health engages patients, families to improve patient experience

WINSTON-SALEM — Novant Health is encouraging patients and their families to have their voices heard by becoming a Community Voice advisor.

Patients, their loved ones and Novant Health staff work to improve the patient experience.

“Community Voice focuses on engaging patients and their families in a wide variety of topics to ensure their unique voice are heard in decisions,” said Stephanie Landry, senior director, digital health and engagement for Novant Health. “We also know a big part of engaging our consumers is closing the feedback loop to let them know how their input was used to enhance different elements within health care.”

With guidance and assistance from Community Voice, Novant Health has evaluated the waiting room experience and follow-up processes, added free Wi-Fi access throughout clinics’ waiting and exam rooms, reviewed the referral appointment scheduling process and updated patient whiteboards located in hospital rooms

Visit www.NovantHealth.org/communityvoice for details.