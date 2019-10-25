News Briefs for Oct. 25

Hough to lead new K-8 school

CHARLOTTE – Brooklyn Hough has been named principal at Rea Farms K-8, a school that will open in fall 2020.

Hough has been principal at Devonshire Elementary since 2017 and was principal at Lake Wylie Elementary from 2014 to 2017. She was assistant principal at Pineville Elementary from 2011 to 2014.

Her career also includes stints as dean of students at Lake Wylie Elementary in 2011 and at Myers Park High from 2010 to 2011, as well as literacy facilitator at Thomasboro Elementary from 2009 to 2010, transition program coordinator at J.T. Williams Middle in 2009 and literacy facilitator at Lincoln Heights Elementary from 2008 to 2009.

She was a teacher at McAlpine Elementary from 2006 to 2008 and Smithfield Elementary from 2004 to 2006.

Crawford to lead Dilworth Elementary campuses

CHARLOTTE – Rebecca Curtiss Crawford has been named principal for Dilworth Elementary: Latta and Sedgefield campuses.

Crawford has been the assistant principal at Dilworth Elementary: Sedgefield Campus since 2018. She was assistant principal at Dilworth Elementary from 2015 to 2018 and a literacy facilitator (2014 to 2015), teaching assistant principal (2013 to 2014) and teacher (2011 to 2014), all at Selwyn Elementary.

Meet the candidates at Ballantyne hotel

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Partners & Ballantyne Breakfast Club will host a forum for the community to learn where candidates stand on the issues.

Coffee & Candidates takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. October 26 at The Ballantyne Hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. The event is free and open to the public.

School board chooses equity committee members

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education selected 19 members by ballot for its newly established equity committee at the Oct. 22 meeting.

The 19 members were Margueritta Brown, Bettie Butler, Connie Cabbs, Christina Corpening, Frank Garcia, Pamela Grundy, Leslie Gutierrez, Ian Joyce, Chance Lewis, LeDayne Polaski, Richard Purcell, Adam Rhew, Amelia Stinson-Wesley, David Taylor, Yolanda Trotman, Sharika Comfort, Christopher Corcoran, Kimberlee Cox-Benjamin and Saronda Easte.

“Equity is one of the biggest challenges facing our students and our community,” board chairwoman Mary McCray said after the vote. “We must find the most effective ways to make sure that every student has an equal opportunity to succeed.”