News Briefs for Oct. 18

Ballantyne Wellness Fair blends health and fun

CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne Wellness Fair will allow the community to enjoy food, music, giveaways and festive activities while connecting with health and wellness vendors.

Activities include on-site flu shots (bring an ID and insurance card), adoptable puppies, selfies with Carolina Panthers mascot Sir Purr and giveaways. Viva Chicken, Rico’s Acai, International Truck of Tacos, Marathi Masala and King of Pops will serve food.

The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Brixham Tent.

Visit www.goBallantyne.com for details.

Lights Camera Fashion set for SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE – The Junior League of Charlotte presents Lights Camera Fashion, an afternoon of shopping with friends and catching up on all of the latest fashions.

The event takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at SouthPark Mall.

With participation from multiple stores within the mall, guests will receive store discounts and gifts with purchases throughout the afternoon. A fashion show starts at 4:30 p.m. featuring the latest fall designs.

General admission tickets cost $50. VIP tickets cost $125 and include special offers from various stores, one raffle ticket, exclusive VIP swag bag, food and drink. Tickets are available at www.jlcharlotte.org.

Last year’s event raised more than $30,000 to support the league’s mission.

CMS taps top principal

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools recognized Emily Miles as its 2019 Principal of the Year.

Miles leads Sterling Elementary School in Pineville.

“Dr. Miles is passionate and energetic,” Superintendent Earnest Winston tweeted. “I am inspired by her commitment to her students, the staff and the district’s focus on equity.”

Help shape cultural events in Pineville

CHARLOTTE – The Arts & Science Council is hosting a free community gathering and lunch to find out what type of arts and cultural events that residents want to see in their community.

The ASC Culture Blocks Free Community Gathering & Lunch takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Pineville United Methodist Church, 110 S. Polk St., Pineville.

The event includes a free meal, dance performances and live music. RSVP is required by calling 704-879-3530 or signing up at www.bit.ly/35AKP7m.

The ballot comes alive at Coffee & Candidates

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Partners and the Ballantyne Breakfast Club are giving residents an opportunity to learn more about candidates running for office.

Coffee & Candidates takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at The Ballantyne Hotel. The free event offers a chance to meet candidates and elected officials, understand their platforms and ask questions.

Ruppert to lead business sorority chapter

CHARLOTTE – Business Sorority has selected professional organizer Candi Ruppert to lead a new chapter in the Ballantyne area.

The group is a network of female entrepreneurs, executives and professionals dedicated to building business and personal relationships The chapter meets at noon on the first Friday of each month at Zinicola Restaurant. Register for meetings at www.businesssorority.com.

Ruppert, president of Sage Organizing Co., was asked to lead the new chapter after two years of involvement with the group. She has been helping people organize, declutter and simplify their homes, moves and inherited estates in Charlotte for years.

Groups support sales tax hike

CHARLOTTE – Several area organizations are supporting a sales tax increase to support parks, arts and education.

The Nov. 5 ballot will include a referendum to support a one-quarter-of-a-cent sales tax. It would amount to 5 cents on a $20 purchase, but it wouldn’t apply to groceries, prescription medicine or gasoline.

Groups include Sierra Club, BikeWalkNC, Clean Air Carolina and The Climate Reality Project Charlotte Chapter.