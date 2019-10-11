News Briefs for Oct. 11

CresCom Bank opens new Charlotte office

CHARLESTON, S.C. – CresCom Bank debuted in the Charlotte market with the opening of a branch in Morrocroft Village.

The new CresCom Bank location will focus on commercial lending and private banking for families and professionals.

The new Charlotte branch coincides with CresCom Bank’s recent announcement to acquire Carolina Trust Bancshares allowing them to deepen its market presence in North Carolina. Carolina Trust Bancshares operates 11 banking locations and a loan production office in and around the Charlotte area.

Robin Lyle will serve as the Charlotte market leader and senior vice president. Prior to joining CresCom Bank, Lyle served as president of the North Carolina market for South State Bank.

Jose Cruz will oversee day-to-day operations, customer service, and develop new personal and business relationships as assistant vice president and branch manager of the new Charlotte office.

The branch is located at Three Morrocroft Center, 6801 Morrison Blvd. It’s the 62nd branch location in the Carolinas.

Visit www.haveanicebank.com for details.

Fogarty to lead The First Tee

CHARLOTTE – Beds for Kids co-founder Daniel Fogarty will take over for Jane Myers as executive director for The First Tee of Greater Charlotte.

The nonprofit provides educational programs that build character, instill values and promote healthy choices in youth through the game of golf.

“He has not only demonstrated the experience and expertise to successfully run a charitable organization but his vision and passion for where he can take the First Tee of Greater Charlotte is truly inspiring,” said John Hudson, board chair for The First Tee of Greater Charlotte. “We believe that Daniel’s knowledge of our community and its children will be a real asset as we seek to grow our program offerings and reach many more children in the areas we serve.”

Before First Tee, Fogarty worked in the real estate market and spent some time in the golf industry. He co-founded Beds for Kids, a furniture bank that has helped over 18,000 kids and their families obtain beds and other essential furniture.

“I am excited for what lies ahead for The First Tee of Greater Charlotte,” Fogarty said. “There is a strong foundation to build on and the opportunities in front of the organization are very promising. I look forward to working with the tremendous staff and volunteers as we strive to impact more and more lives in our community every day. ”

The First Tee of Greater Charlotte affects more than 1,600 youth through Life Skills programs and more than 120,000 youth through outreach programs, including The First Tee National School Program which is taught in all Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Fort Mill elementary schools.

Police chief plans retirement

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney will retire at the end of this year and will return in the spring to continue his work around community policing, according to City Manager Marcus Jones.

Putney will officially retire Jan. 1, 2020. Following a two-month hiatus, he’ll resume his role as police chief in March. Jones will name an interim chief to serve during Putney’s short hiatus. Putney will step down from the role following the Republican National Convention and a permanent replacement will be named at that time.

“Chief Putney made a commitment to Charlotte to lead our security efforts during the RNC and I know that is important to him,” Jones said. “Because of his experience with the city’s efforts for the DNC in 2012 and his involvement with the current RNC planning, I want him to return and believe this approach gives us the best opportunity to host a more successful RNC for our residents, business community and visitors while also helping Chief Putney meet his personal commitments.”

Putney joined CMPD in 1992 as a patrol officer, working his way up through the ranks, and was promoted to deputy chief of police in 2007. He was sworn in as Charlotte’s chief of police on July 1, 2015.

Ardrey Kell theater students return to the stage

CHARLOTTE – Theater students at Ardrey Kell High School are putting the finishing touches on “A Night of One Acts.”

Performances consist of “Black Comedy” written by Peter Shaffer and directed by Daniel McGee, as well as “Coward” written and directed by Brian Seagroves, theater teacher.

Performances start at 6 p.m. Oct. 17, 18 and 19. Tickets cost $10. The play is recommended for ages 13 and older due to mature themes.

Mecklenburg County Park and Rec earns reaccreditation

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation has been reaccredited by the Commission for the Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies.

The cycle marks the department’s second successful bid for reaccreditation since its initial accreditation in 2009.

Of the more than 12,000 park and recreation agencies in the U.S., only 178 have earned the honor. Department staff collaborated to demonstrate compliance with more than 150 standards on issues ranging from human resources to security.

CAPRA Commission visited Mecklenburg County in June. The agency received its five-year reaccreditation at the National Recreation and Park Association Conference in Baltimore.