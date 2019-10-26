Microsoft expansion to add 430 new jobs in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Microsoft Corp. will create 430 new jobs and invest $23.9 million to expand its operations in Charlotte.

The tech company has had a presence in Charlotte since 1991.

“The opportunity that we have to grow our base and our talent in North Carolina is an exciting one,” said Reggie Isaac, Microsoft Charlotte campus director. “Microsoft is pleased to be empowering customers, partners and employees in the Charlotte area and looks forward to the prospects ahead.”

The firm joins Lowe’s, Honeywell, Better.com, BB&T, SunTrust and other companies expanding and moving to Charlotte. The city and county has partnered to bring over 7,300 new jobs to Charlotte in the past year.

“It is a testament to our business environment and the quality of our skilled labor pool that Microsoft would choose to expand operations and grow its partnership with the Charlotte region,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said.

The city collaborated with the county, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, North Carolina Department of Commerce, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, N.C. General Assembly and North Carolina Community College System.

“Microsoft’s expansion here in Mecklenburg signifies our continued growth and reputation as a top destination for tech jobs,” said George Dunlap, chairman of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. “These new positions will serve clients from all around the globe while engaging and developing the skills of our workforce, including students in the community.”