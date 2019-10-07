Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation earns reaccreditation

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation has been reaccredited by the Commission for the Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies.

The cycle marks the department’s second successful bid for reaccreditation since its initial accreditation in 2009.

Of the more than 12,000 park and recreation agencies in the U.S., only 178 have earned the honor. Department staff collaborated to demonstrate compliance with more than 150 standards on issues ranging from human resources to security.

CAPRA Commission visited Mecklenburg County in June. The agency received its five-year reaccreditation at the National Recreation and Park Association Conference in Baltimore.