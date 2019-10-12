Keefer named CEO of American Forest Management

Brent Keefer

CHARLOTTE — Brent Keefer will become CEO of American Forest Management, a national land management and real estate brokerage firm.

Keefer will succeed Roy Belser, who has served as interim CEO for the past six months, effective Jan. 1. Belser will continue to maintain his role as board chairman.

“As a proven leader with a distinguished track record of strategic operational and investment accomplishments, we believe he has the right experience, vision and passion to lead American Forest Management in continued success,” Belser said.

Keefer will oversee American Forest Management’s 48 offices throughout 11 regions and over 265 employees.

Most recently, Keefer was president of Hancock Timber Resource Group and senior managing director, head of timberland investments of its affiliated company, Hancock Natural Resource Group.

