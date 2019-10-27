Juvenile Crime Prevention Council seeks proposals

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is seeking proposals for community-based programs that target delinquent youth, or youth whose behavior presents a high risk of juvenile court involvement.

Priority funding will go to programs designed for youths ages 16 to 17 who are involved with the juvenile court system.

The $381,715 anticipated allocation will be available for services provided for a six-month period, beginning Jan. 1 and ending June 30.

Grants will be awarded to local public agencies, 501(c)3 nonprofits and housing authorities providing services consistent with the Mecklenburg County JCPC annual plan.

Applicants must attend at least one mandatory pre-bid information session on Nov. 7. Sessions will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Anthony Stancil Conference Center, 801 E. 4th St.

Visit www.MeckNC.gov for details.