Iora Primary Care celebrates second Charlotte practice

CHARLOTTE – Iora Primary Care held a grand opening Oct. 23 to celebrate its new practice at Monroe and Idlewild roads.

The opening marks the latest of two new practices in the Charlotte area, and one of five new practices across the state, as part of the company’s larger expansion to transform health care.

“We are a new kind of doctor’s office for adults on Medicare, focused on building relationships with our patients,” said Adrienne Ojo, Iora’s director of market operations for North Carolina. “We know when you invest in relationships, you can help people lead happier and healthier lives, so we are thrilled to be bringing this new type of primary care to North Carolina.”

Dr. Danielle Rosen is the practice’s lead physician. Rosen is a geriatrician who is board-certified in internal medicine. “I believe health care starts with better primary care, and Iora is at the forefront of this vision,” Rosen said. “At Iora, our team is able to spend more time with patients to get to know them and really understand their health goals. For us, quality care is so much more than what happens within these four walls, and that’s why we extend our care outside of the office.”

Iora Primary Care is welcoming patients with UnitedHealthcare, Humana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Medicare Advantage plans, as well as patients with Original Medicare, with or without a supplemental plan.

The practice operates from 9 to 5 p.m. weekdays at 4014 Connection Point Blvd., Suite C. Call 336-355-4635 or visit https://ioraprimarycare.com/mora/ for details.