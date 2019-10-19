Inside the Oct. 18 edition

News
Council wants cost estimates for Silver Line (link)
Ardrey Kell senior directing one-act play (link)
Navarrete wants to work on city as a whole (link)
News Briefs (link)
Carolina Characters brings superheroes, princesses to life (link)
Halloween events around the region (link)
Simmons: Now I’m listening to podcasts (link)
‘The Adventures of Madeline’ comes to the stage (link)
Loud & Live nightlife listings (link)
(Click here to listen to our “What’s Up, Weekly” podcast)
Sports
Football: Myers Park handles Butler with team effort (link)
Providence Day XC wins 20th straight CISAA crown (link)
Super 7: Latin, Country Day rise but face tough tests (link)
High School Athlete of the Week (link)
High school football game picks (link)
Leave a Reply