Inside the Oct. 11 edition

News

CMS superintendent connects with Ballantyne (link)

Top stylist launches hair salon (link)

Fusion Academy rolls out personalized concept (link)

Senior expo brings resources to residents (link)

City updating business grant program (link)

News Briefs (link)



Sports

Boys soccer: Once unbeaten, Latin looks to rebound in postseason (link)

Boys soccer: Bucs rally for confidence-boosting win (link)

Super 7: Ardrey Kell, CISAA football teams on the rise (link)

Stark: New powers emerge on the gridiron (link)

High school football game picks (link)

High School Athlete of the Week (link)