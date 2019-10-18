I actually followed instructions and it worked

My personality temperament in the DISC personality test is a High C – I am cautious and calculating. Therefore, I should be a “rule follower.” For whatever reason, I can’t stand rules. They are for other people, not for me. I prefer to color outside the lines.

When it comes to my lawn, I like to follow the rules. To get it ready for core aerating, I have to put down starter fertilizer and lime. I do a lot of research on the numbers for starter fertilizer. I found out which store has the best fertilizer. It was only available online, not in the store. At the store, I grabbed a different fertilizer with different numbers feeling like the dinosaur in “Toy Story” who said, “Oh no, now I have guilt.” I had 1,500 square feet to take care of. The bag said it covered 5,000 square feet.

I have a tendency to put down so much fertilizer that I can clearly see it on the ground. Yet, the research said if you put down too much, it would burn the grass. I was conflicted. I knew what I always did, yet this was a national company with years of reputation. Who was right? In previous years, I set my spreader on setting #6. I did something I never do, I read the instructions. My spreader and the fertilizer were made by the same company. I felt they were conspiring against me. The bag told me to set it on 3¼. Wouldn’t that be too little fertilizer? Would I have grass? Would I have wasted my money?

I did the unthinkable! I followed instructions. I set my spreader on 3 ¼. It worked. I watched the fertilizer come out of the spreader. I saw where it landed on the lawn. I didn’t use all the fertilizer as I would have done in the past.

There is a Scripture verse for people like me who prefer to color outside the lines and think rules apply to others and not to them. It says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

There are aspects of that verse I follow and other sections I rebel against.

Trust in the Lord – that’s easy, or is it? Wouldn’t I rather do it myself? Do I want God to be my pilot or co-pilot? There is a huge difference between the two expressions.

With all your heart – I have this tendency to tell God what to do, how to do it and when it needs to be done. He laughs.

Lean not on your own understanding – that’s a hard one for me. I’ve asked my wife if I have a tendency to think I’m always right. She laughs and says, “That’s not correct. You don’t have a tendency to think you’re always right. Rather, you think you are always right.” Ouch – that hurts.

In all your ways submit to him – My knees don’t bend very well. To be on my knees before God means I have to make a decision to turn my will and life over to the care of God when I still want to run things.

He will make your paths straight – I’ve come to know that God has my best intentions at heart. He loves me and can see around buildings and corners that I can’t see.

I’ll keep you posted on my lawn. Maybe the miracle will not so much be a green lawn but a softer heart.

I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.

The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission.