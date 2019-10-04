Greenman Eye Associates has become a family affair

Dr. Max Greenman runs the family ophthalmology practice with sons Dave and Herb. Karie Simmons/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – Growing up, identical twins Herb and Dave Greenman admired their father’s career so much they decided to follow in his footsteps and become ophthalmologists. Today, they work alongside him at Greenman Eye Associates on Randolph Road.

The Cotswold practice was founded by their father, Dr. Max Greenman, who is a well-known ophthalmologist practicing for over 30 years in the Charlotte area. His wife, Susan, runs the business side.

He said many of his patients followed him when he opened his Greenman Eye Associates 15 years ago.

“It’s sort of enjoyable to see the generations in between because you get close to them,” Max said. “You become part of their family because you see them back.”

Max received his medical degree from New York University Medical School and completed his ophthalmology residency and fellowship training at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. He also served as a Major in the U.S. Army at William Beaumont Hospital and at Fort Bragg during the Vietnam War.

His specialties include adult and pediatric ophthalmology, laser vision correction, cataract and glaucoma surgery and eyelid and muscle surgery, in addition to routine eye exams.

Doctors Herb and Dave Greenman both graduated from South Mecklenburg High School and the University of Pennsylvania. Herb received his medical training at Duke Medical School, while Dave got his at Chapel Hill Medical School.

Like his father, Herb specializes in laser vision correction and cataract and glaucoma surgery. He’s also skilled in diabetic and macular degeneration (when a part of the retina called the macula is damaged), plastic surgery and strabismus (eyes that point in different directions) and dry eyes, in addition to routine eye exams for adult and pediatric patients.

Dave specializes in vitreoretinal diseases, which affect the retina at the back of the eye and the fluid around it. He’s also an expert on macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy (a diabetes complication that affects eyes), ocular trauma and uveitis (a form of eye inflammation).

Unlike most brothers, Herb and Dave aren’t competitive. They said their individual skills actually complement one another: Herb does the front of the eye, while Dave does the back. They’ll even trade a patient depending on his or her needs.

“As long as the patient wins, that’s the objective,” Herb said. “You want the patient to have the best care and whoever can do it best does it.”

Both brothers briefly attempted to defy their destiny of becoming ophthalmologists when they were in medical school. Herb was focused on oncology and Dave was in pediatrics, but it didn’t take long for them to realize they weren’t on the right path. In the end, ophthalmology was just a better fit.

“It’s very rewarding because you can help the majority of patients and nothing is ever life-threatening,” Herb said. “We’re giving people their sight back and, in some cases, their self-confidence.”

“It gives patients a second wind in life,” his father added. “It just changes their perspective on life. They just bloom.”

Max said he’s proud to have his sons following in his footsteps, but becoming ophthalmologists was never an idea he pushed on them. Now it gives him a sense of peace that his practice will be in good hands when he retires.

“It’s nice to know there’s someone to take care of my patients,” he said.

He described Herb and Dave as smart and well-educated doctors with good judgment. Plus, they’re family, so he trusts them.

“It’s fantastic how they’ve looked after patients and brought new technology to Charlotte,” Max said. “They’ve been a vision for Charlotte.”

According to the Greenman Eye Associates website, Herb recently performed the first Verisyse lens implant in the Charlotte area. In this procedure, patients who are not candidates for LASIK surgery because they are too near-sighted are able to have a lens implanted behind the iris in their eye, resulting in vision of 20/20 or better. Herb is now performing the latest corrective procedure, PanOptix, resulting in near, intermediate and distance vision.

Dave was one of the first ophthalmologists in the Charlotte area to perform ReSTOR lens implant surgery. The ReSTOR lens is a multi-focal lens that allows the patient to read and see at a distance, resulting in vision very close to that of the natural eye. This surgery is good for cataract patients and some LASIK surgery candidates who have presbyopia (a gradual, age-related loss of the eyes’ ability to focus on nearby objects) and require reading glasses. The ReSTOR lens can help most of these patients see completely free of glasses.

Greenman Eye Associates carries a full selection of glasses and contact lenses in addition to treating a wide variety of eye conditions and offering services like LASIK surgery. The procedure involves reshaping the cornea of the eye with a laser so that patients can see at a distance without glasses.

While there are many ophthalmologists in the Charlotte area, Max said what sets his practice apart is the level of care.

“It’s less of a business and more of a calling,” he said. “We have a personal, boutique feel. We’re not on a time clock with our patients. We take whatever time we need with them.”

Want to go?

Greenman Eye Associates is located at 2801 Randolph Road, Suite 200, in Charlotte. Call 704-375-2101 or visit www.greenmaneyeasso ciates.com for more information.