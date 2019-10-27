Genghis Grill raises money for families of fallen, disabled service members

DALLAS – Starting Oct. 28, Genghis Grill guests can donate $3 or more to Folds of Honor to raise money for educational scholarships for families of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Fundraiser participants can show their support for our country’s heroes by signing a symbolic folded flag and pinning it to the wall at Genghis Grill locations throughout the country.

“Genghis Grill is dedicated to supporting our men and women in uniform,” said Doug Willmarth, chief marketing officer and nine-year Navy Veteran. “With Veterans Day coming up, we invite our guests to join us in honoring them by supporting Folds of Honor in educating the families of America’s fallen and disabled service members this season.”

The pin-up campaign will run through Nov. 11 at all Genghis Grill locations, including Charlotte (11324 N. Community House Road) and Matthews (9727 E. Independence Blvd.).

Visit www.genghisgrill.com for details.