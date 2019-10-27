Emory becomes Novant Health’s chief administrative officer

Frank Emory Jr.

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has named Frank Emory Jr. executive vice president and chief administrative officer. Emory has served as executive vice president and chief legal officer since January.

In this expanded role, Emory will oversee human resources and diversity, inclusion and health equity in addition to the legal, government relations, risk management, corporate audit and compliance functions.

“Frank has been a great partner as our chief legal officer and now as chief administrative officer, he will ensure greater partnership and integration of the areas that report to him, which impact the culture of our organization,” President and CEO Carl Armato said.

Emory previously served as a partner with international law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, where he was co-head of the litigation and labor group and managing partner of the Charlotte office.

Emory chairs the board of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

He has held multiple leadership and advisory positions in the past, including president of the Mecklenburg County Bar, eight years on the North Carolina Board of Transportation, a member of the executive committee of the Duke University board of trustees and the first African American and youngest chairman of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission.

In 2001, he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civic award.

Emory was honored by the MCB with the Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Award in 2008 and the Citizen Lawyer of the Year Award from the North Carolina Bar Association in 2010.