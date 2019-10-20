Dunkin’ restaurants support children’s hospital on Oct. 23

CHARLOTTE – On Oct. 23, in-store donations of $1 or more to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital will score Dunkin’ customers a free small hot or iced coffee.

Sponsored by Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the one-day promotion will activate in 65-plus Dunkin’ restaurants across the Charlotte market.

“Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation, which aims to directly support sick children, is proud of our longstanding partnership with Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital,” said Karen Raskopf, co-chair of the foundation. “Through the years, the foundation has given generously to support children’s programs at Hemby.”

Visit www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/ for details.