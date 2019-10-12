Central Piedmont offers digital marketing certificate

CHARLOTTE — Central Piedmont Community College has partnered with Facebook to offer a short-term workforce Digital Marketing Certificate program through its Small Business Center, beginning Jan. 1.

Top marketing professionals from Facebook, LinkedIn, Zillow Spanx and others created the content, which will cover topics like email marketing, social media marketing, marketing analytics and paid search/display advertising.

Designed for working adults, the six-month program will be offered as a non-credit program. No transcript or college application is required. Mostly delivered online, the program will include seven in-person sessions. The program will cost $2,250, with partial $1,000 and $2,000 scholarships available.

Visit www.cpcc.edu/digital-marketing for details.