CATS to temporarily close LYNX Blue Line for annual maintenance

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System will temporarily close the LYNX Blue Line for annual rail system maintenance during the weekend of Oct. 19 and 20. Light rail service will resume a normal schedule on Monday, Oct. 21.

CATS, in conjunction with city departments, will make repairs and upgrades to the rail system. Work that will occur on the LYNX Blue Line will include track maintenance, adding ballast, painting, landscaping and grade crossing work.

“Regular maintenance is essential to preserving our transit system,” CATS CEO John Lewis said. “CATS’ goal is to perform all necessary repairs and upkeep at once. This will ultimately extend the life of our system and minimize overall disruptions to riders.”

CATS will provide bus service in place of rail service.

Each LYNX station will have signage directing customers to the nearest bus stop. Passengers should board buses with the LYNX Connector headway sign at bus stops that also state LYNX Connector.

Riders wishing to travel north or south past the CTC/Arena Station must make a transfer at Bay V to the continuing northbound or southbound LYNX Connector bus. Staff will be on hand to assist with the transfer.

CityLYNX Connector bus service will continue to operate free of charge according to its normal hours.

Riders will still be able to buy a ticket from LYNX station ticket vending machines to ride the LYNX Connector. Riders can also use the CATS Pass mobile payment app, a pass, transfer or have exact change to board the bus.

Contact CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433 for details.