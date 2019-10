CHARLOTTE – Bojangles’ CEO Jose Armario will give the keynote address at the Latin American Chamber of Commerce Charlotte’s annual meeting.

Armario joined the company in January. He has 38 years of leadership experience with Burger King, Luxottica Group and McDonalds.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Mint Museum Uptown, 500 S. Tryon St. Admission costs $40.

Call 704-343-2525 for details.