BJ’s Wholesale Club offers same-day delivery for beer, wine

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. – BJ’s Wholesale Club has expanded its same-day delivery service in North Carolina to include beer and wine.

Members can visit www.delivery.BJs.com and choose from dozens of top-rated beers and popular wines to order for same-day delivery at everyday club prices.

“We’re focused on making it even more convenient for our members to shop and save,” said Rafeh Masood, senior vice president and chief digital officer.

BJ’s members at all clubs can shop same-day delivery on thousands of items, including premium deli meats and cheeses, produce, meat and frozen foods, as well as household items like diapers, paper goods, nutritional supplements and pet supplies.