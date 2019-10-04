BBB offers tips for buying Billy Joel tickets

SCW file photo

Trying to get tickets to the Billy Joel concert on April 18, 2020, at Bank of America Stadium? Watch out … ticket scammers try to fool unsuspecting fans into buying fake tickets. Here is what you need to know about online ticket purchases.

Thanks to the internet, there are countless ways for consumers to find tickets and connect with online marketplaces, ticket sellers and resellers. Some of them are rip-offs and it’s not always clear how to tell if a ticket is fake.

Last year, the Better Business Bureau received more than 300 reports on BBB Scam Tracker about ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts and theater.

BBB wants consumers to be smart when searching for and purchasing Billy Joel tickets, to ensure they are purchasing from a trustworthy source. BBB is working to raise awareness and educate fans about the smartest ways to buy tickets on the secondary resale market.

Here are some tips:

• Purchase from the venue. Whenever possible, use the official ticket sales agent for the venue.

• Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling scam tickets.

• Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on www.bbb.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Look up the seller on www.VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from a legitimate resale company.

• Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Don’t click through from emails or online ads; a common ticket scam trick is to create a web address that is similar to a well-known company.

• Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction. Sellers should disclose to the purchaser, prior to purchase, the location of the seats represented by the tickets; and, if the tickets are not available for immediate access to the purchaser, disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pick up.

• Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfer or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.

• Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment; some of these ads are going to be ticket scams, especially if the prices are low.

• If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “Will Call” (customer service) and they can verify if your ticket is legitimate and show you how to tell if a ticket is fake.