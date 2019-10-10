Atrium Health hires senior VP of enterprise strategy, planning

Chandra Peterson

CHARLOTTE – Chandra Peterson begins her tenure as Atrium Health’s senior vice president of enterprise strategy and planning on Oct. 14.

In this new position, Peterson will collaborate with clinical and business leaders across Atrium Health to develop and implement new strategies designed to deliver greater value and a more consumer-friendly experience for patients.

“Chandra is known throughout the healthcare field as a visionary, outcomes-focused executive with proven success in transforming and leading organizations to new levels of differentiation, growth and performance,” said Rasu Shrestha, executive vice president and chief strategy officer. “As we continue to co-create the future of healthcare, Chandra’s visionary leadership will help guide Atrium Health to newer heights as we cultivate new ways to better serve and care for our patients and communities.”

Most recently, Peterson served as vice president of strategic planning and architecture for Highmark Health.

She has also served as vice president with HM Health Systems, chief information officer at West Penn Allegheny Health System, and senior manager of healthcare consulting with Cap Gemini Ernst & Young.

“My lifelong professional pursuit has been to help radically improve the field of healthcare,” Peterson said. “I am looking forward to working side-by-side with my new teammates as we advance Atrium Health’s incredible mission and vision into the future.”