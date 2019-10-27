Atrium Health applies to open new hospital

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health filed a Certificate of Need application on Oct. 15 to open a new hospital at the southwest corner of Westmoreland Road and N.C. 21 in Cornelius.

Upon approval and estimated completion in early 2023, Atrium Health Lake Norman’s 160,000-square-foot hospital will include 30 licensed acute care beds, 10 emergency department bays, two operating rooms and one cesarean delivery operating room, imaging services, and laboratory and pharmacy services.

Visit www.atriumhealth.org/locations/atrium-health-lake-norman for details.