Alzheimer’s Association adds to its team

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is expanding its team with the addition of Sally Kay and Madison Roberts.

Kay serves as director of the Association’s Memory Gala, which will be held in Charlotte on May 16, 2020. Previously, Kay worked with the American Cancer Society on several of the organization’s signature fundraising events, including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Relay for Life and the Cattle Baron’s Ball.

Roberts is the communications specialist for the Western Carolina Chapter. She previously worked for PEOPLE magazine as a home and travel assistant, and as a food writer. She also wrote for SAVEUR magazine and the New York Observer.

“They both bring tremendous experience to their respective roles and will be integral to furthering our mission and to serving the more than 170,000 people currently living with Alzheimer’s in North Carolina,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter.