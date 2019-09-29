Teknos US plans expansion in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE – Teknos US plans to move into a larger building in unincorporated Mecklenburg County, according to the the county’s office of economic development.

The firm produces sustainable paints and coating solutions for the construction, transportation, manufacturing machinery, mining, oil, gas and other industries. Teknos US has had a presence in Mecklenburg County since 2007.

The $4.2 million expansion will retain 17 positions and create 25 new jobs in the county over the next five years. The growth will allow Teknos to increase manufacturing capacity to meet growing North American customer demand.

“Our target is to grow heavily outside of Europe,” owner Paula Salastie said. “We see potential in the U.S. as the coatings market is growing here.”

Upon approval from the county commissioners, the county will support the investment through a Business Investment Program grant of $88,417 over five years. The county estimates an additional $73,200 in sales tax revenue by the end of the grant term.

“Teknos’ commitment to remain in Mecklenburg County continues to provide for a diverse and robust manufacturing community and offers a wide range of jobs from production floor to research chemists,” Mecklenburg Commissioner George Dunlap said.

The state, with the support of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, is providing funds through the North Carolina Community College System to develop customized training.