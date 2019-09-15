Study: Apartment industry, residents contribute $20.3B regional economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new study reveals the apartment industry and its residents annually contribute $20.3 billion to Charlotte’s economy, $72.1 billion to the state”s economy and more than $3.4 trillion to the national economy.

In Charlotte, the apartment industry supports 88,132 jobs. Other financial contributions break down as follows: resident spending contributes $17.1 billion to the local economy, operations add $900 million, new construction contributes $2 billion, and renovation and repair add $360 million.

Locally, tax payments associated with local apartment operations added $240 million and their residents contributed more than $1.8 billion in taxes to the Charlotte metro economy.

“Apartments drive our local economy by adding employment opportunities, as well as revenue from resident spending, new construction, renovation and repair, and operations, all of which are positively impacting Charlotte,” said Kim Graham, executive director of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association.

The National Apartment Association and National Multifamily Housing Council commissioned the study from Hoyt Advisory Services. The report is available at www.WeAreApartments.org.