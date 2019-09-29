SPX Flow, Barings and Novant Health partner on kid’s cooking program

CHARLOTTE – The American Heart Association has partnered with Novant Health, SPX Flow and Barings this October for the 2019’s Kids Cook with Heart program.

Participants are students who attend Druid Hills Academy and the Creative Player Foundation afterschool tutoring program.

The culinary competition educates young people on how to cook healthy, inexpensive meals. The program gathers teams of six to eight students and partners them with a professional chef and nutritionist Thursdays in October.

After four classes with professional chefs and nutritionists, they will meet at Johnson and Wales University for the final challenge to show off their newly acquired skills and prepare heart-healthy meals for judges in under two hours.

Students will be judged on teamwork, creativity, as well as presentation, execution and taste. Winners get a trophy.