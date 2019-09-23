South Charlotte Partners welcoming CMS superintendent at forum

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Partners and Ballantyne Breakfast Club will host a community forum with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Superintendent Earnest Winston as the guest speaker.

The free event starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at The Ballantyne Hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. No registration is required.

The forum comes as South Charlotte Partners announces its 2019-20 board of directors.

The board consists of Stephen Rosenburgh (chairman), Greg Duckworth (treasurer), David Huss (secretary), Wil Brooks, Tracy Hill, Tiffany Johannes, Roy Lindland, Victoria Nwasike, Vinay Patel, Michael Salamone, Jenna Threewitt (executive director) and Jim Vivian.

The group represents the community’s needs, focusing on transportation, education, safety, economic opportunities, arts and recreation. Recent efforts include work to bring light rail to Ballantyne, widen I-485 as well as secure a police station and $5 million of city funding for transportation improvements.