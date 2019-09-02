Sheriff to speak to League of Women Voters

CHARLOTTE – The League of Women Voters Charlotte Mecklenburg welcomes Sheriff Garry McFadden to its Lunch with the League on Sept. 11.

The sheriff will discuss his tenure, stance on immigration and future plans for the department.

McFadden was elected to office in 2018. Before becoming sheriff, he served on the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for 36 years. He retired from the police department in 2016.

The public is welcome to attend the free event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the league’s office in the Midwood International and Cultural Center (room 210), 1817 Central Ave.

Go to www.goleaguego.org/Lunch.html to RSVP.