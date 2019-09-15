Restaurant health inspections (Sept. 6-12)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 6-12:
Lowest Score
• Halal Gyro Man, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 87
Violations include: Certified person in charge arrived at end of inspection; employee drink stored above retail food in low boy cooler; soiled utensils were stored inside of hand sink; lamb measured between 84 and 118 degrees; cut lettuce, cut tomatoes, falafel, chicken tenders, chicken breast, sauce, and shrimp weren’t held cold enough; and unit had flies.
28209
• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 95.5
• Lai Lai Express, 1607 E. Montford Drive – 95
• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 95
28210
• China Gogo, 10405 Park Road – 96
• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 96.5
• Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road – 94
28211
• California Pizza Kitchen, 4400 Sharon Road – 94
• Catering II You, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Ernie’s Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Strudelteig, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
• Tandur Indian Kitchen, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 96.5
28226
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 94.5
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
28270
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 94
• The Southern Gourmet, 9101 Monroe Road – 96
28277
• A Worthy Dog (mobile food), 8140 Providence Road – 96
• B Good, 7926 Rea Road – 95
• Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 90
• Bamboo 7 Asian Cuisine, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 95
• Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 93.5
• Cafe Fior, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 93
• Cherry Blossom, 8206 Providence Road – 92.5
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 94
• Chuy’s, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 90.5
• Hickory Tavern, 11504 Providence Road – 94
• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 93.5
• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 94.5
• Marco’s Pizza, 11218 Providence Road W. – 93.5
• McDonald’s, 9710 Rea Road – 97
• Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 97
• Publix (deli), 11222 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• Publix (produce), 11222 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney – 93.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (produce), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Subway, 13855 Conlan Circle – 90
• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 92
• Viva Chicken, 11620 Waverly Center Drive – 98
• Which Wich, 11318 N. Community Road – 95.5
