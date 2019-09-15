Restaurant health inspections (Sept. 6-12)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 6-12:

Lowest Score

• Halal Gyro Man, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 87

Violations include: Certified person in charge arrived at end of inspection; employee drink stored above retail food in low boy cooler; soiled utensils were stored inside of hand sink; lamb measured between 84 and 118 degrees; cut lettuce, cut tomatoes, falafel, chicken tenders, chicken breast, sauce, and shrimp weren’t held cold enough; and unit had flies.

28209

• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 95.5

• Lai Lai Express, 1607 E. Montford Drive – 95

• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 95

28210

• China Gogo, 10405 Park Road – 96

• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 96.5

• Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road – 94

28211

• California Pizza Kitchen, 4400 Sharon Road – 94

• Catering II You, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99

• Ernie’s Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Halal Gyro Man, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 87

• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

• Strudelteig, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96

• Tandur Indian Kitchen, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 96.5

28226

• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 94.5

• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

28270

• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 94

• The Southern Gourmet, 9101 Monroe Road – 96

28277

• A Worthy Dog (mobile food), 8140 Providence Road – 96

• B Good, 7926 Rea Road – 95

• Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 90

• Bamboo 7 Asian Cuisine, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

• Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 93.5

• Cafe Fior, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 93

• Cherry Blossom, 8206 Providence Road – 92.5

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 94

• Chuy’s, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5

• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 90.5

• Hickory Tavern, 11504 Providence Road – 94

• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 93.5

• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 94.5

• Marco’s Pizza, 11218 Providence Road W. – 93.5

• McDonald’s, 9710 Rea Road – 97

• Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 97

• Publix (deli), 11222 Providence Road W. – 98.5

• Publix (produce), 11222 Providence Road W. – 98.5

• Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney – 93.5

• Sprouts Farmers Market (produce), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100

• Subway, 13855 Conlan Circle – 90

• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 92

• Viva Chicken, 11620 Waverly Center Drive – 98

• Which Wich, 11318 N. Community Road – 95.5