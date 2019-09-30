Restaurant health inspections (Sept. 20-26)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 20-26:

Lowest Scores

• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 86

Violations include: Employees spoke Spanish, but employee health policies were in Chinese; employee drinks were on prep counters in kitchen; several pans had buildup; sweet and sour sauce didn’t fully cool to 41 degrees within four hours; walk-in cooler and sauce reach-in cooler wasn’t holding products cold enough; product cooked in reach-in freezer didn’t have date recorded; lettuce wasn’t cooled properly; and floors and shelves needed cleaning.

• Libretto’s Pizza, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 90

Violations include: Person in charge ate pizza at start of inspection near clean utensils and ready-to-eat foods; hand sink didn’t have hand soap; beef, sauce, cheese and meatballs weren’t held cold enough; pizza didn’t have start and end times recorded; and metal rack in reach-in cooler was rusty.

28209

• 1900 Mexican Grill, 5110 Park Road – 95

• Greystone Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd. – 95

• Jet’s Pizza, 1607 Montford Drive – 91

• Reid’s Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 92

• The Flour Shop, 530 Brandywine Road – 98

• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 93.5

28210

• Corkbuzz, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 98

• Food Lion (seafood & market), 10120 Johnston Road – 100

• Harper’s Restaurant, 6518 Fairview Road – 92

• Los Primo’s Catering, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 93

• FP Chang’s China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 94

• Palm Restaurant, 6705 Phillips Place Court – 97

• Starbucks Coffee, 4805 Sharon Road – 98

• Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 96.5

• Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 95.5

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 95.5

28211

• Harris Teeter (deli), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 112 S. Sharon Amity – 98

• Maggiano’s Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 93.5

• Mezzanotte, 2907 Providence Road – 95.5

• Passport Dough & Co, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95

• Santhoshis Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5

• Sushi Guru, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 91

• The Fresh Market, (meat market/seafood), 4207 Providence Road – 92

28226

• Barrington’s, 7822 Fairview Road – 98.5

• Fit Fresh Kitchen, 14027 Conlan Circle – 98.5

• Kabuto 51, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

• Viet Thai Noodle House, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5

• Wild East Pan Asian Bistro, 6420 Carmel Road – 96.5

28277

• Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 99

• Bay Leaf Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 96.5

• Burton’s Grill and Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 95.5

• Civetta, 7828 Rea Road – 94

• Harris Teeter (pizza/cheese island), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100

• Holiday Inn Express, 15139 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 97

• Kabob Je, 7828 Rea Road – 95

• La Victoria, 16139 Lancaster Hwy. – 95.5

• Le Peep, 8140 Providence Road – 94.5

• Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 97

• Mickey & Mooch: The Other Joint, 8128 Providence Road – 92.5

• Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 97

• Poke Cafe, 11318 N. Community House – 98.5

• Starbucks Coffee, 13855 Conlan Circle – 99

• Sunflour Baking Company, 14021 Conlan Circle – 95

• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 98.5

• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 96.5