Pumps, Parts and Service acquired by Ohio Transmission Corporation

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Transmission Corporation has acquired Pumps, Parts and Service, an industrial pump and repair company based in Charlotte.

Pumps, Parts and Service has 47 associates in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

“PP&S has always been well-respected in its markets and the company has continued to improve its market position by providing exceptional service to customers over the years,” said Philip Derrow, president and CEO of OTC. “The addition of the PP&S team to the OTC family will provide even better service and greater capabilities to all of our customers and will provide new opportunities for our associates.”

Ray Miller established PP&S in 1980 as a two-person sales office representing just one pump manufacturer. Since then, the company has grown to become a regional distributor of rotating and process equipment serving industrial, municipal and energy markets throughout the Southeast.

The company supports a multitude of fluid and air handling processing functions, including air compressors, blowers, mixers, vacuums and wearing parts as well as customer packaged systems for specialized applications.

It will become a division of OTP Industrial Solutions, which provides technical sales and service for industrial automation, motion control, fluid power, pumps, spray finishing, sealant and adhesive application and power transmission systems and products.

PP&S will continue to operate under its current name and with the current local management, including Miller, president and CEO, who will remain and continue to lead the team through an orderly transition, as will Miller’s business partner, Mike Dysart, general manager of the environmental division.

The acquisition of PP&S is beneficial both for associates and customers of PP&S as well as for OTP, according to Miller.

“The amount of resources that OTP offers will accelerate the growth of both the business and the people, resulting in greater success,” Miller said. “In return, PP&S offers OTP a powerful brand – including people, customers and vendors – built over the last 39-plus years in the Southeast region, one of the fastest growing industrial areas in the country.”