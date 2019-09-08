Public conversation addresses opioid abuse

CHARLOTTE – The OrthoCarolina Research Institute will host a community event focused on raising awareness of the opioid epidemic and its impact on modern-day high school and college students.

“Painful Truth: What Students Need to Know about the Opioid Crisis” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St.

It is designed to be an honest conversation about the dangers of opioid use and abuse. Parents are encouraged to accompany their high school students and continue the conversation at home.

”As medical professionals, we believe it’s our responsibility to do our part finding alternatives to opioids for our patients and educating the public about dangers related to opioid use and abuse,” said Dr. Nady Hamid, OrthoCarolina sports medicine physician and leader of the Carolinas Opioid Reduction Effort Project. “As we have learned more about the opioid crisis, we have recognized the need for there to be honest conversations with students about the impact opioids can have.”

Panelists will have a candid discussion about how opioids have impacted their lives as physicians, professional athletes and even as parents who have lost a child.

Panelists include John Kasay, former Carolina Panthers kicker; Muhsin Muhammad, former Carolina Panthers wide receiver; Mike Rucker, former Carolina Panthers defensive end; Debbie Dalton, founder of The Hunter Dalton HD Life Foundation; Betsy Ragone, founder of Michael’s VOICE Inc.; Dr. Nady Hamid, OrthoCarolina CORE Project Lead; Dr. Pat Connor, OrthoCarolina, Panthers team physician; Dr. Joe Hsu, Atrium Health, orthopedic trauma; and Dr. Don Teater, Teater Health Solutions, educator.

Admission and parking are free, but guests must register for tickets through the OrthoCarolina Research Institute at www.orthocarolinaresearch.org/events.