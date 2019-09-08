Prowl the Den offers behind-the-scenes tour of Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors, the official Realtor of the Carolina Panthers, is offering an exclusive tailgate and tour experience of Bank of America Stadium through its Prowl the Den contest.

On Oct. 26, 25 lucky winners and their three guests will take part in a guided, behind-the-scenes tour of the NFL franchise’s facilities. The tour will begin with a tailgate party with food, drinks and games.

Panthers fans get to explore areas not open to the public, including the kitchen, locker room, training areas, Gridiron Club and PantherVision studio.



“There’s something kind of magical in seeing what’s behind our favorite football team,” said Pat Riley, president and CEO, Allen Tate Companies. “Prowl the Den continues to be one of the best events we sponsor.”

At the end of the tour, one of the 25 tour winners will win a grand prize – four suite tickets and four field passes for the Nov. 17 game and four replica Carolina Panthers jerseys.

Register at contest.allentate.com or stop by any Allen Tate sales office. The contest is open to adults in the Carolinas with a valid email address. Winners may bring guests age 5 and older. Limit one entry per person.

The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 10. Winners will be notified beginning Oct. 11.

