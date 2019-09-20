Panthers fans feel at home in his classroom

Mitch Choros got Panthers tickets, sideline passes and a $150 Academy gift card. Photo courtesy of Academy Sports

PINEVILLE – Third grade teacher Mitch Choros tried to make his classroom welcoming and fun by decorating it with all things Carolina Panthers. He had no idea the video he posted showing off the classroom would go viral on social media.

Nor did he expect a prize package from Academy Sports + Outdoors and private meet and greet with Panthers players … making him pretty much the coolest teacher ever.

Choros, who’s in his third year teaching at Sterling Elementary, posted the MTV Cribs-style video to his Twitter account @bigmac_45 on Aug. 24. It shows the room painted black and blue with Panthers posters, framed jerseys and logos on the walls. There are also Panthers curtains on the windows, football-shaped beanbags, lockers, goal posts and a mural of the Charlotte skyline.

The video has since racked up approximately 260,000 views, 1,400 retweets and 5,600 likes. It even caught the attention of Academy Sports + Outdoors.

On Aug. 29, the sporting goods store surprised Choros in his classroom with two tickets to a Panthers game, two sideline passes and a $150 Academy gift card. He also got to meet Panthers players Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright at the Gastonia store on Sept. 3.

“It was an amazingly thoughtful gift for sure,” Choros said. “It’s something I will never forget and my students will never forget.”

Choros’ room is impressive, but he did have some help with the transformation. He said the school received a grant during his first year of teaching that paid for the decorations, and his students came up with the theme. He believes it’s important to create a fun and creative environment so kids want to come to school every day.

“Their love of learning hits a valley in third grade. In kindergarten, they’re all excited like, ‘See you later Mom!’ But in third grade, things start to get challenging,” Choros said. “I think drawing them in is really more important when it comes to third-graders.”

One of the most unique aspects of the room is the flexible seating. There are six different seating options, which Choros said is pretty out of the ordinary for a third-grade classroom.

“Students not only get to choose what they sit on, but where they sit every single day,” he said. “If they’re comfortable in the seat they choose, then they’re definitely apt to try new things and I can hold their attention span much longer.”

Choros’ classroom has received a lot of attention recently, but it was actually unveiled last year. Choros said he got some social media engagement and a signed jersey from the Panthers after posting a video of the room to Facebook, but that was all. It wasn’t until he posted a new highlight reel of the classroom on Twitter last month that word really got out.

Still, he never expected it would go viral and that all positive comments on social media would be so inspiring and uplifting.

“Sometimes I doubt that I’m making an impact or that I’m doing the right thing,” Choros said. “It’s great to get all that feedback to push me forward and remind me that I’m in the right profession and that I’m doing what’s best for the kids.”