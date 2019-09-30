Oprah helps UNCF reach record-breaking fundraising haul

Oprah Winfrey, second from left, made the 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon especially memorable. Photo courtesy of the UNCF

CHARLOTTE – Oprah Winfrey headlined the UNCF’s 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon on Sept. 28, donating $1,149,000 to match live fundraising efforts.

About $2.3 million was raised to support students in North Carolina and the historically black colleges and universities that educate them.

“I believe in the power of education,” Winfrey said. “There is nothing better than to open the door for someone.”

Michael Lomax, president and CEO of the UNCF, described Winfrey’s gift as life-changing for students and HBCUs.

“With her investment, we can continue to provide the resources our HBCUs need to do their invaluable work,” Lomax said. “We can fund scholarships that narrow the gap between college costs and family resources, and change the narrative of our HBCUs, who help strengthen and elevate a new generation of young, black and gifted students.”

The luncheon annually honors local women whose footprints positively influence the Charlotte region.

This year’s Women Who Lead honorees were Madelyn Caple, Western region managing director for Wells Fargo Private Bank; Tish Guerin, director of player wellness for the Carolina Panthers; Tiffany Eubanks-Saunders, market executive for Bank of America; and Joan Zimmerman, CEO of Southern Shows.

Among those in attendance were U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and Kristi Jones, chief of staff to Gov. Roy Cooper. Presidents from Johnson C. Smith University, Shaw University and Livingstone College were there, too.

Cherise Belnavis emceed the event, which featured entertainment by Johnson C. Smith University’s jazz ensemble, the Harvey Cummings Trio and national recording artist Maria Howell.

Miss UNCF Taylor Barnes, Imani and Cierra Graham, and McKenzie Estep gave testimonials.

Inspired by Estep’s testimony, Kieth Cockrell, head of specialty client services at Bank of America, and wife Serena Peltier Cockrell told the sophomore “We got you,” and paid off her semester’s balance before the end of the event.

Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Atrium Health, Duke Energy, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Novant Health were among event sponsors.

Lomax attributed the event’s success to area development director Tiffany Jones, as well as event co-chairs Tina Bonner-Henry and Sonja P. Nichols. Bonner-Henry’s friendship with Winfrey secured her participation.

“Words cannot express our gratitude to Ms. Winfrey,” Jones said. “Her inspiring words reminded us that we stand on the shoulders of many and our legacy isn’t based on one action. With her generous gift, we can secure better futures for Charlotte’s brightest students and that raises the bar for us all.”