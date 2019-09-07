Novant Health pledges $6M toward affordable housing

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has pledged $6 million to the Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund to address affordable housing.

The commitment helps complete the $50 million private sector goal to match the City of Charlotte’s $50 million housing bond referendum.

“When we set the goal of $50 million from the private sector for affordable housing, we knew we’d need strong partners who are committed to this community and who lead by example,” said Michael Marsicano, president and CEO of the Foundation For The Carolinas. “It’s fitting, then, that the final organization to help us meet that goal is one that exemplifies those attributes as strongly as does Novant Health.”

Carl Armato, president and CEO for Novant Health, said it’s important to recognize that well-being starts at home.

“We are diligently pursuing strategies to tackle the challenges surrounding social determinants of health in our communities, of which safe and affordable housing is a key concern in the Charlotte area,” Armato said.