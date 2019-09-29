Novant Health board recognized for efforts in diversity, inclusion

WASHINGTON, D.C. ― Novant Health’s board of trustees was one of five boards honored at the second annual NACD NXT Recognition Awards on Sept. 23. It was named best in the nation for nonprofits.

The National Association of Corporate Directors is the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 corporate board members. The recognition applauds board-leadership practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion.

“Diversity and inclusion are core values for Novant Health and that means a culture change approach that is connected to our organization’s imperatives,” said G. Patrick Phillips, chairman of Novant Health’s board of trustees. “It is important to the board of trustees to develop strategies that improve diversity, inclusion and equity for all of our team members, our communities and the patients that entrust us with their healthcare.”