Newspaper has a lot of projects brewing

Self-awareness has never been my strong suit. I didn’t realize I had a country accent until the seventh grade.

Finding out I had an accent was like Keanu Reeves learning the world wasn’t what it seemed in “The Matrix.” Or the precise moment at the end of “The Sixth Sense” when Bruce Willis …

Why do I feel guilty giving away the major reveal of a 20-year-old movie? Now that I think about it, I just realized Keanu Reeves and Bruce Willis are actors portraying characters in these movies! See what I mean? I can be slow at times.

That pivotal scene in my movie took place in the school cafeteria. I was talking with the new kid when he casually mentions, “You know you have a thick country accent, don’t you?”

“Really?” I asked.

Turns out the new kid eventually became a doctor. And long before he earned a medical degree, he diagnosed me as “Southern.”

“What am I going to do?” I thought to myself. Southern people on TV and movies were portrayed as dummies. For many years, I refused to say y’all. I would say “you all.”

Over time, I embraced my Southern roots. I say y’all now and sometimes I challenge myself to make it a five-syllable word.

I’ve experienced a lot of flashbacks lately as our newspaper has been engaged in several projects. Now would be a good time for a montage.

Country cooking

Publisher Adrian Garson appeared on WCNC-TV’s “Charlotte Today” a few weeks ago to promote the newspaper’s latest project, “Our Shared Cookbook.”

Inspired by recipes handwritten on note cards by her grandmother, we’ve been encouraging readers to submit recipes and photos of the people who created them for inclusion in the book. The finished product will be a treasured keepsake to pass on to your children.

One of the biggest takeaways I got from Adrian’s “Charlotte Today” appearance was how she called her grandmother “maw-maw” on television. This reminded me of how I grew up calling my mother, “Maw,” and how I would change her name in public to “uuum, Mom!”

Senior expo

Speaking of maw-maws, we are still registering people to attend our Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo.

The expo is our way of introducing older adults to the many resources available to them in the community. Seniors will have the chance to connect with experts in health and wellness, home care, housing, financial services and other fields that can help make life easier.

The event includes free breakfast, free lunch and informative breakout sessions in which we’ll raffle off prizes.

The expo takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte. We ask people to register to ensure we have enough food.

New staffer

We welcomed Kayla Berenson to the staff last week.

One of the traits I value most in new hires is efficiency. Our small staff not only creates three distinct weekly newspapers simultaneously, but we also work on a lot of special projects. For example, we just wrapped up production of a magazine we’re releasing to select zip codes later this month that details private and charter school options in Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Kayla has proven to be a great and efficient writer so far. She also has experience in producing podcasts and video.

Podcasts

Kate Kutzleb, a member of our sales team, has led the launch of two new podcasts series.

“What’s Up Weekly” is a short audio rundown of the top stories and biggest events across our three weeklies.

“Coffee with a Candidate” is a podcast we’ve launched in our Matthews market that includes interviews with people running for mayor and commissioner. So far we’ve recorded episodes with commissioners Barbara Dement and John Urban, as well as challenger Mark Tofano. More are being recorded as we speak.

Several other podcast concepts are being considered.

Business awards

Finally, we’re collecting nominations for the 2019 Small Business Person of the Year. We receive so much feedback about our Best of the Weekly readers choice competition that we wanted to do something along the same vein in the winter.

We’ll be publishing a special edition on Dec. 20 to highlight the winners, as well as hosting an event.