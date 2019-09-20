News Briefs for Sept. 19

SouthPark mall celebrates Simon Beauty Week

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark will offer tips, trends and perks designed to boost beauty routines and share the season’s latest styles as part of Beauty Week.

From Sept. 16 to 22, guests can explore a variety of special deals, pampering services and giveaways from stores such as bareMinerals, Nordstrom, Morphe and M.A.C. Cosmetics.

“SouthPark is home to many of today’s top beauty brands,” said Holly Roberson, director of marketing and business development. “This weeklong event offers guests an interactive and engaging way to experiment with the latest trends, learn tricks of the trade and take advantage of special offers on fan-favorite products,”

Throughout Beauty Week, participating brands will feature complimentary services, such as an in-store makeup demonstrations at M.A.C. Cosmetics and skincare consultants at Lush.

Shoppers can also score deals from brands such as Aveda, The Art of Shaving, Athleta, The Body Shop, L’Occitane, Macy’s, Morphe, Nordstrom and Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy.

Beauty lovers are invited to attend the mall’s Beauty Week event from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 in Fountain Court. Guests will be able to experience free hand massages and skin touch-ups from Aveda; clean makeovers/treatments from bareMinerals; quick hairstyles from Carmen! Carmen! Prestige Salon and Spa at Belk; bath-bomb pressings with Lush; makeup applications and demonstrations from Morphe; eye and lip applications from Nordstrom; and shaving, beard care and skincare demos from The Art of Shaving.

Visit www.simon.com/beauty-week-at-southpark for details.

Humane Society kicks off fundraising campaign

CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte has launched a public capital campaign to raise $15 million for a state-of-the-art resource center that will serve the city through expanded adoption services, increased access to affordable veterinary care and educational programming for children and the greater community.

The nonprofit plans to build a 46,000-square-foot campus at a 17.5-acre site on Berryhill Road, between Parker Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard.

The building will feature expanded clinic services, an outdoor dog park and an education center through which the Humane Society would host behavioral and training classes, school field trips, summer camps, birthday parties and other activities.

It would allow the society to expand the low-cost veterinary services it provides to pet owners, including spay/neuter, basic wellness, and vaccination services.

Resident wins Fashion Designer of the Year

CHARLOTTE – Amanda Laird Cherry, of Charlotte, was honored as Fashion Designer of the Year at the annual World Fashion Awards hosted in London.

Cherry’s fashion designs have been featured in Time Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Sarie Magazine and Grazia.

She won the Marie Claire (South Africa), Prix D’excellence de la Mode for Best Designer and was a ﬁnalist for the Fair Lady Magazine’s Catherine Award. Her work has been exhibited at London Fashion Week Expo and at multiple Design Indaba expos throughout the years.

Cherry not only manages her ALC line and brands, but also is co-founder and lead designer of the everyday versatility apparel and high performance brand known as Ivy Citizens. Founded in 2016, Ivy Citizens was built on the concept of creating a brand that better represented women in the performance apparel space.

Ivy Citizens’ apparel includes performance and everyday streetwear for both men and women.