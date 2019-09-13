News Briefs for Sept. 13

Katrina Richards, regional vice president and Charlotte-Ballantyne branch leader, said described the new location overlooking Cullman Park as “a modern, beautiful space for our agents to call home.” Photo courtesy of Allen Tate Companies

Allen Tate Realtors expands Charlotte-Ballantyne office

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Companies has expanded its Charlotte-Ballantyne office to two locations.

The main office, which is home to more than 120 Realtors and employees, has relocated to the Cullman Park Building, at 14120 Ballantyne Corporate Place, suite 520.

A second Ballantyne location faces Johnston Road at the entrance to the Ballantyne Corporate Park, at 15640 Don Lochman Lane, suite 170. The center offers easy access for clients and agents who need to hold meetings or drop off paperwork.

Novant Health pledges $6M toward affordable housing

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has pledged $6 million to the Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund to address affordable housing.

The commitment helps complete the $50 million private-sector goal to match the City of Charlotte’s $50 million housing bond referendum.

“We are diligently pursuing strategies to tackle the challenges surrounding social determinants of health in our communities, of which safe and affordable housing is a key concern in the Charlotte area,” President and CEO Carl Armato said.

Open Streets 704 returns

CHARLOTTE – Open Streets 704 invites visitors to walk and play in car-free streets through neighborhoods from West End to Dilworth at its eighth semi-annual event.

The event weaves through venues, such as Romare Bearden Park, BB&T Ballpark and Bank of America Stadium from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15. Dozens of free activities will be offered. The event includes free bike rentals from B-Cycle and Trips for Kids.

Visit www.openstreets704.com/route for details.

Jones enshrined in HOF

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Dr. Julius Erving and Charles Barkley presented Charlotte native Bobby Jones into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 6.

During his ABA and NBA career, Jones made the All Defensive Team 10 times, as well as earned Sixth Man of the Year and an NBA title with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Prior to the NBA, Jones attended South Mecklenburg High School. After the NBA, he coached boys basketball and served as athletics director at Charlotte Christian School.

Prowl the Den giving away tours of Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors is offering an exclusive tailgate and tour experience of Bank of America Stadium through its Prowl the Den contest.

On Oct. 26, 25 winners and their three guests will take part in a behind-the-scenes tour of the NFL franchise’s facilities, including the kitchen, locker room and Gridiron Club.

The tour will begin with a tailgate party. One winner will get four suite tickets and field passes for the Nov. 17 game and four replica jerseys.

Register at contest.allentate.com or stop by any Allen Tate sales office.