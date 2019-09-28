Newell Brands Rubbermaid volunteer during service week

Newell Brands Rubbermaid employees give back at Classroom Central. Photo courtesy of Newell Brands Rubbermaid

HUNTERSVILLE – The Newell Brands Rubbermaid Commercial and Consumer division’s Huntersville office mobilized employee volunteers in Charlotte, Huntersville and Davidson during the first week of September.

Employees partnered with regional nonprofits to help 2,000 people by preparing hundreds of meals, beautifying community spaces and equipping students with 600 school supply kits.

Employees collectively spent over 4,900 hours volunteering at Classroom Central, Second Harvest Food Bank and Urban Ministry Center in Charlotte; Angels & Sparrows Soup Kitchen in Huntersville; and Ada Jenkins Center in Davidson.

“Our people believe in giving back to the community in which we live,” said Matt Russell, vice president of human resources. “Give Week aims to create a healthier, more sustainable community environment.”