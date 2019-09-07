Metro Diner customers can round up to fund cancer research

The Fried Chicken & Waffle includes a Belgian waffle topped with strawberry butter. Photo courtesy of Metro Diner

TAMPA, Fla. – Metro Diner will partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to raise money for clinical trials and drugs that focus on childhood cancers.

The organizations are repeating their “round-up” campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Through Sept. 30, guests at all 71 Metro Diner locations can opt to round their check up to the nearest dollar. They can also choose to donate $1, $2, $5 or a custom amount.

“Metro Diner is honored to be able to raise awareness for an organization that is making huge strides and uncovering new developments to treat these devastating illnesses,” Marketing Director Crafton Bryant said.

The restaurant has locations in Charlotte (8334 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Matthews (10412 E. Independence Blvd.).