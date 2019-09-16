Mecklenburg IT security director wins tech award

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County’s IT Security Director Stephanie Smith has been named Cybersecurity Leader of the Year in the 2019 LocalSmart Awards.

Smith has led the county’s information security division for nearly four years. Her role includes securing enterprise information systems, identifying cyberthreats and vulnerabilities, and ensuring compliance with information security standards.

“She is a proven leader and influencer who works with organizations and colleagues to uncover strategic opportunities and identify new and emerging threats,” Mecklenburg County IT Director Keith Gregg said. “Stephanie provides outstanding leadership regarding cybersecurity and online privacy trends while consistently demonstrating a passion for protecting data, systems and privacy.”

Hosted by StateScoop, the awards honor creative thinkers who help change local government to make a difference in residents’ lives. Nominations were submitted from communities across the country. Winners were decided through online voting.