Mall celebrates Simon Beauty Week

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark will offer tips, trends and perks designed to boost beauty routines and share the season’s latest styles as part of Beauty Week.

From Sept. 16 to 22, guests can explore a variety of special deals, pampering services and giveaways from stores such as bareMinerals, Nordstrom, Morphe and M.A.C. Cosmetics.

“SouthPark is home to many of today’s top beauty brands,” said Holly Roberson, director of marketing and business development. “This weeklong event offers guests an interactive and engaging way to experiment with the latest trends, learn tricks of the trade and take advantage of special offers on fan-favorite products,”

Throughout Beauty Week, participating brands will feature complimentary services, such as an in-store makeup demonstrations at M.A.C. Cosmetics and skincare consultants at Lush.

Shoppers can also score deals from brands such as Aveda, The Art of Shaving, Athleta, The Body Shop, L’Occitane, Macy’s, Morphe, Nordstrom and Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy.

Beauty lovers are invited to attend the mall’s Beauty Week event from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 in Fountain Court. Guests will be able to experience free hand massages and skin touch-ups from Aveda; clean makeovers/treatments from bareMinerals; quick hairstyles from Carmen! Carmen! Prestige Salon and Spa at Belk; bath-bomb pressings with Lush; makeup applications and demonstrations from Morphe; eye and lip applications from Nordstrom; and shaving, beard care and skincare demos from The Art of Shaving.

Visit www.simon.com/beauty-week-at-southpark for details.