Lucas named top attorney in public finance law

Joe Lucas

CHARLOTTE – The Best Lawyers in America 2020 recognized Joe Lucas, of Pope Flynn, as Lawyer of the Year in Public Finance Law for Charlotte.

The designation is given to a single lawyer in each practice area in each community with the highest overall peer-feedback.

Lucas earned the same recognition in 2015. He has been listed in Best Lawyers for public finance law since 2005. Lucas was elected a Fellow of the American College of Bond Counsel in 2016.

“Joe is tremendously talented, and he has worked in both of the Carolinas in public finance law for more than 25 years,” said Margaret Pope, public finance attorney and founder of Pope Flynn. “He has not only ably led our firm over the past five years, but also ably served so many hospitals, colleges and universities, secondary schools, charitable organizations, and city and county governments.”

Lucas is vice president and serves on the executive committee of the Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans Foundation in Durham and president of the board of directors of The Josiah Charles Trent Memorial Endowment Fund at Duke University.

Previously, he served on the board of directors of Myers Park Trinity Little League in Charlotte for more than 12 years, including nine years as league president.

Pope Flynn is headquartered in Columbia, S.C., with offices in Charleston, Spartanburg and Charlotte. It concentrates in public finance and government law.